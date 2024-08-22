What does the expression "to drive out a wedge with a wedge" mean?

When discussing a complex matter, you may hear the phrase “клин клином вышибают” (“klin klinom vyshybayut”) or "to drive out a wedge with a wedge"." This means that your interlocutor intends to solve the problem with the same means by which it arose.

And there is no metaphor here: In order to split a particularly hard log, sharp iron wedges were driven into the crack made by an ax. If they got stuck, they were driven out with a wider wedge. But, over time, the phrase acquired a figurative meaning. To drive out a wedge with a wedge means to use a means that will help in any case.

There are other expressions with the word ‘wedge’. For example, “вбивать между кем-либо клинья” (“vbibat mezhdu kem-libo klinya”) or "to drive a wedge between someone" means to quarrel with someone and the disapproving “клином не вышибешь” (“klinom ne vyshibesh”) or "you can't drive out a wedge with a wedge" is useful if you can't convince your interlocutor of something.

An English equivalent idiom would be: “To fight fire with fire.”

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.