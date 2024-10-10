What does the expression “from the world on a thread” mean?

In fact, it is only part of the expression “с миру по нитке – голому рубаха” (“s miru po nitke – golomu rubaha”) or “from the world on a thread – a shirt for the naked”. It is used when someone wants to emphasize that, by working together, they can achieve a lot.

According to one version, this phrase was borne from the custom of the whole community helping those who are in trouble. If, for example, someone's house was destroyed by fire, all the neighbors would try to help at least a little. Writer Avdotya Panaeva in her novel ‘Memories’ quotes Vasily Sleptsov, the founder of the ‘Znamenskaya’ commune: “Strange thing is that people throw money at every trifle, but, when it comes to something useful, you can't persuade them to take part…” Well, we'll do without them: “From the world on a thread - a shirt for the naked.”

An English equivalent would be: “Many a little makes a mickle.”

