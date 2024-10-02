Russian Classes: Peter the Great and his passions

Would you like to get to know Russian Emperor Peter the Great better? Not as the ruler of a vast country, but as a human - with his own weaknesses and predilections. Of course, he loved his sea ships and Mother Russia, but let’s dig deeper!

Петр Первый любил играть в шашки и шахматы.

Peter the Great loved playing checkers and chess.

На завтрак император обожал есть перловую кашу.

The emperor loved to eat pearl barley porridge for breakfast.

Император предпочитал инжир, арбуз, дыню и цитрусовые.

The emperor favored figs, watermelon, melon and citrus fruits.

