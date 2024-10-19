Russian songs translated: ‘Tenderness’ (Sing with us)

The first man in space actually inspired Soviet composer Alexandra Pakhmutova to create this 1965 song. It was incredibly popular in the USSR and was most well known from Maya Kristalinskaya’s rendition. As one legend suggests, all Soviet cosmonauts loved this song, seeing it as a spell of their women and families, so that they would return home safe.
Опустела без тебя Земля
Как мне несколько часов прожить?
The Earth is empty without you
How can I live for a few hours?
Так же падает листва в садах
И куда-то все спешат такси
The leaves are falling in the gardens
And all the taxis are rushing somewhere
Только пусто на Земле одной без тебя
А ты, ты летишь и тебе
Дарят звёзды свою нежность
It's just empty on Earth without you
And you are flying and the stars
are giving their tenderness to you
Так же пусто было на Земле
И когда летал Экзюпери
The Earth was also empty
And when Exupery was flying
Так же падала листва в садах
И придумать не могла Земля
The leaves were falling in the gardens
And the Earth couldn't figure out
Как прожить ей без него, пока он летал, летал
И все звёзды ему отдавали
Свою нежность
How can she live without him, while he was flying
And all the stars gave him
Their tenderness
Опустела без тебя Земля
Если можешь, прилетай скорей
The Earth is empty without you
If you can, come back soon
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox