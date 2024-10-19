Russian songs translated: ‘Tenderness’ (Sing with us)

The first man in space actually inspired Soviet composer Alexandra Pakhmutova to create this 1965 song. It was incredibly popular in the USSR and was most well known from Maya Kristalinskaya’s rendition. As one legend suggests, all Soviet cosmonauts loved this song, seeing it as a spell of their women and families, so that they would return home safe.

‘Нежность’ – ‘Tenderness’

Опустела без тебя Земля

Как мне несколько часов прожить?

The Earth is empty without you

How can I live for a few hours?

Так же падает листва в садах

И куда-то все спешат такси

The leaves are falling in the gardens

And all the taxis are rushing somewhere





Только пусто на Земле одной без тебя

А ты, ты летишь и тебе

Дарят звёзды свою нежность

It's just empty on Earth without you

And you are flying and the stars

are giving their tenderness to you





Так же пусто было на Земле

И когда летал Экзюпери

The Earth was also empty

And when Exupery was flying

Так же падала листва в садах

И придумать не могла Земля

The leaves were falling in the gardens

And the Earth couldn't figure out

Как прожить ей без него, пока он летал, летал

И все звёзды ему отдавали

Свою нежность

How can she live without him, while he was flying

And all the stars gave him

Their tenderness

Опустела без тебя Земля

Если можешь, прилетай скорей

The Earth is empty without you

If you can, come back soon

Check out other Russian songs translated here.

