277 years ago: City of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was founded

A view of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with the Koryaksky active volcano in the background.Yuri Smityuk/TASS
In Soviet times, at 3 p.m. Moscow time, the state radio used to broadcast the correct time, and the speaker said: “Moscow is speaking. It’s 3 p.m. in the capital, 4 p.m. in Ashgabat… in Uzhno-Sakhalinsk – 11 p.m., in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky it’s midnight.” The phrase: “It’s midnight in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky” became a popular expression.
