The heavy tank IS-2 (Joseph Stalin) was produced from 1943-1953. On Oct. 31, 1943 it entered the service of the Soviet Red Army to resist the German tank troops. It was created to smash heavily fortified enemy positions and combat heavy tanks.

The IS-2 tanks played a significant role in the battles of WWII from 1944-1945, especially during the storming of cities.

After the war, the tank was modernized and remained in use until 1995.

