On this day: The Day of The Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Moscow.Artur Widak/Zuma Press/Global Look Press
The Day of The Unknown
Around two million Russian and Soviet soldiers went missing during the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries. People still search for those MIA: specialists from the Russian Defense Ministry and volunteers organize expeditions and study archival documents in the hope of unearthing soldiers’ fates.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.