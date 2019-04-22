This Soviet propaganda portrays Lenin as a god

Oleg Maslyakov
When Vladimir Lenin died in 1924 after leading the 1917 Revolution that transformed Russia forever, the lefties turned him into a deity.

“The great Lenin illuminated the way for us!”

Mikhail Getman

Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924)

Adolph Strakhov

"Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live!" Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky

Viktor Ivanov

“We will win!”

Isaac Grinstein

“The Banner of Generations – Lenin!"

Oleg Maslyakov

“Forward to the world revolution under the banner of Lenin!”

Archive photo

“Lenin is with us!”

Isaac Grinstein

“We promised workers and peasants to do everything for peace, and we will do this” Lenin

Mikhail Getman

“The Party is the mind, honor, and conscience of our epoch!”

Nikolay Babin

“To a bright future of communism, universal prosperity, and peace!”

Vladimir Sachkov

“Lenin still lives!”

Vladimir Sachkov

“Lenin is a thinker”

Viktor Ivanov

