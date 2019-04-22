This Soviet propaganda portrays Lenin as a god

“The great Lenin illuminated the way for us!”
Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924)
"Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live!" Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky
“We will win!”
“The Banner of Generations – Lenin!"
“Forward to the world revolution under the banner of Lenin!”
“Lenin is with us!”
“We promised workers and peasants to do everything for peace, and we will do this” Lenin
“The Party is the mind, honor, and conscience of our epoch!”
“To a bright future of communism, universal prosperity, and peace!”
“Lenin still lives!”
“Lenin is a thinker”
