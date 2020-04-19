12 mystical images of monks in tsarist Russia (PHOTOS)

Monks on the lake. Konevsky monastery, 1895-1905Karl Bulla/MAMM/MDF
A group of monks and a schemnik at the Konevsky cell of the Konevsky Nativity monastery on the shore of Lake Ladoga, 1892Karl Bulla, Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Documents of St. Petersburg
A Konevsky monk in his cell at tea time, 1900sKarl Bulla, Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Documents of St. Petersburg
Water-carrying monk, 1900sKarl Bulla MAMM/MDF
A schemamonk of the Dormition monastery, 1892Karl Bulla, MAMM/MDF
Monks at Lake Valaam, 1900sUnknown artist, Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Ioannikiy (Yusov), abbot of the Solovetsky monastery, with monks, 1900-1917Unknown artist/Archives of Aleksandr Evgenyevich Archipov
Garden cleaning at the Annunciation monastery, 1895-1904Unknown artist, the Murom History and Art Museum
Ierofey, hegumen of the Sarov monastery, 1900sUnknown author/ Russian State Film and Photo Archives, Krasnogorsk
Food preparation in the monastic kitchen at Konevsky monastery, 1900sKarl Bulla, Central State Archive of Film, Photo, and Sound Documents of St. Petersburg
Diveyevo convent. Nuns at the well, 1890sMaksim Dmitriev, State Archives of Audiovisual Documentation, Nizhegorodsky Region
The picturesque campus at Ponatayevskiy monastery, 1890sMaksim Dmitriev, State Archives of Audiovisual Documentation, Nizhegorodsky Region
