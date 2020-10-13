These abandoned Soviet pioneer camps will CREEP you out (PHOTOS)

Many Soviet youths had their best days here, but today, these places are not for the faint-hearted.

In the Soviet Union, Young Pioneer camps were summer camps that were created for both recreational and educational purposes, similar to the boy scout camps in the U.S. Most people who grew up in the USSR attended such a camp at least once, although most youths went to one every summer.

These camps were lively places where young people socialized, developed, as well as growing physically and mentally.

After the fall of the USSR in 1991, many of the Soviet pioneer camps retained their function, receiving and hosting Russian students every summer. But some of them were abandoned and left to decay.

Although these places did not attract youngsters anymore, they became an infinite source of inspiration for photographers, who found the aesthetics of abandoned and dilapidated camps eerily attractive.

In September 2020, a twitter user named @nakifaria started a thread, where she encouraged people to post photos of abandoned pioneer camps. Below are some of the best photos.

Тред про заброшенные пионерлагеря (и ДОЛ), коих в советское время было колоссальное количество по всей России (около 40 000).



В начале 90-х после упразднения пионерской деятельности и распада СССР из этих лагерей как будто все сбежали, оставив внутри нетронутым. pic.twitter.com/RdhJ89Xwyl — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“In the early 1990s, after the abolition of pioneer activity and the collapse of the USSR, it was as if everyone had escaped from these camps, leaving the interior untouched.”

В пионерлагерях не только поддерживали здоровье детей, но и воспитывали патриотических дух.



Сегодня это в основном места паломничества любителей заброшенных мест. И, к сожалению, до нашего времени сохранилась очень малая часть былого пионерского величия. pic.twitter.com/QDCYrOeqwr — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“The pioneer camps not only supported children’s health, but also nurtured a patriotic spirit in them. Today, these are mostly places of pilgrimage for lovers of abandoned places. And, unfortunately, very little of the former pioneer greatness has been preserved to our time.”

Лагерь «Кудрявцево» находится на территории бывшей усадьбы Самсонова 19в, чем свидетельствует главный деревянный дом и церковь.



В советское время было обычным делом приватизировать усадьбы и использовать их, как социальные учреждения. pic.twitter.com/xMXdY4GHqH — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“The ‘Kudryavtsevo’ camp is located on the territory of the former Samsonov estate from the 19th century, as evidenced by the main wooden house and church. In Soviet times, it was common to nationalize estates and use them as social institutions.”

В лагере "Кудрявцево" расположены 9 жилых корпусов, статуи пионеров и детская площадка с каруселями. Все это охраняется и медленно разрушается. pic.twitter.com/TfI65CEZyx — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“In the ‘Kudryavtsevo’ camp are nine residential buildings, statues of pioneers and a playground with roundabouts. All this has […] slowly been destroyed.”

На главной аллее лагеря "Чайка" из зарослей проглядывают отлично сохранившиеся советские мозаики.



Надеюсь, что ни проживут еще много лет и дождутся признания мозаичного искусства, как советского достояния, подлежащего охране государством. pic.twitter.com/PZVfZihtVA — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“Perfectly preserved Soviet mosaics can be seen through the thickets on the main alley of the ‘Chaika’ camp. I hope they will live for many more years and wait for the recognition of mosaic art as a Soviet heritage subject to state protection.”

Знаменитый своими безумными скульптурами лагерь "Сказка", построенный в советские годы для детей сотрудников издательства "Детская литература".



Лишнее подтверждение того, что фантазия человека безгранична. И что время любое искусство может сделать криповым. pic.twitter.com/LE4v6BMQ0Z — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“Famous for its crazy sculptures, the ‘Skazka’ camp was built in the Soviet years for the children of employees of the ‘Children’s literature’ publishing house. Another confirmation that a person’s imagination is limitless. And that time can make any art creepy.”

Продолжая тему времени и крипоты... Только посмотрите на эти удивительные скульптуры из детских сказок в подмосковном лагере "Салют". pic.twitter.com/CvrosMGRBz — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“Continuing on the topic of creepiness… Just look at these amazing sculptures from children’s fairy tales in the ‘Salyut’ camp near Moscow.”

Пионерлагерь "Каверино" в Калужской области был построен в 80-х годах для детей сотрудников Балабановского завода спичек



Размах лагеря поражает: множество бетонных корпусов, кинотеатр, зал игровых автоматов, бомбоубежище, библиотека, медпункт и конечно же свой парк аттракционов pic.twitter.com/4uFzFho7er — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“The ‘Kaverino’ pioneer camp in Kaluga Region was built in the 1980s for children of employees of the Balabanovsky match factory. The scope of the camp is amazing: a lot of concrete buildings, a movie theater, an arcade machine hall, a bomb shelter, a library, a medical center and, of course, its own amusement park.”

Детские лагеря это еще и про интересную архитектуру. Посмотрите, например, на заброшенный ДОЛ "Ленинец" Нижегородской области. pic.twitter.com/7DXCOnVtbj — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“Children’s camps are also about interesting architecture. For example, look at the abandoned ‘Leninets’ camp in Nizhny Novgorod Region.”

Пионерлагерь "Салют" в Подмосковье, где перед главным корпусом расположен макет спутника. pic.twitter.com/vffh06FUsz — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“This is the ‘Salyut’ pioneer camp in Moscow Region, where a satellite mockup is located in front of the main building.”

Бывший пионерлагерь "Юбилейный" Министерства легкой пищевой промышленности СССР, расположенный в Колюбакино. Какое же прекрасное советское наследие! pic.twitter.com/AxRYv46ShT — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

“The ‘Yubileyny’ pioneer camp belonged to the Ministry of Light Industry of the USSR and was located in Kolyubakino. What a beautiful Soviet legacy!”

Патриотическое воспитание в картинках на стенах пионерлагеря имени В.И. Ленина в Подмосковье. pic.twitter.com/vlSg6JFwce — поехавшая маршрутка (@nakifaria) September 20, 2020

Patriotic education was also depicted in pictures on the walls of the pioneer camp named after V.I. Lenin in Moscow Region.

Детский лагерь Форос в Крыму закрыт в 2014 году. В жилом корпусе обитают рабочие. Столовая, танцпол, летний кинотеатр и обычный кинотеатр постепенно разрушаются. pic.twitter.com/ROkMwdlo4q — Остап Бендер Бей (@DToYbRnEbC9g85n) September 25, 2020

“The ‘Foros’ children’s camp in Crimea was closed in 2014. Workers lived in nearby residential buildings. The dining room, dance floor, summer cinema and ordinary cinema halls are now gradually deteriorating.”

Тверская обл. Конаковский р-н, посёлок Энергетик, заброшенный лагерь Энергетик на берегу Волги. Не охраняемый. pic.twitter.com/wNkkIxchEB — ха-ха помогите (@deddzpu) September 25, 2020

“Tver Region, Konakovskiy district, Energetik settlement - the abandoned ‘Energetik’ camp on the Volga bank. [It is] not guarded.”

Пионерский лагерь Лесное, в Новгородской области pic.twitter.com/c4N5k2rh9D — Ксеня (@XuRepina) September 24, 2020

“The ‘Lesnoe’ pioneer camp in the Novgorod region.”

Легендарный "Морской" в живописнейшем месте под Тольятти на берегу Жигулёвского моря для детей завода "Фрунзе" в Куйбышеве. pic.twitter.com/mmQzMRyE9M — Канцтовары. Фотоуслуги. Карла Маркса, 200 (@qHsAiYYLyhUnxPw) September 27, 2020

“The Legendary ‘Morskoy’ [pioneer camp] in a picturesque place near Togliatti on the shores of the Zhiguli Sea for the children of the Frunze Plant in Kuibyshev.”

