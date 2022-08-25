Lavish coronation robes of Russia’s monarchs (PHOTOS)

As part of the passing of power from a deceased monarch to the next one, coronations were very important for the Russian Empire. The empire’s best tailors were called upon to the coronation costumes, which often were real works of art.

In a new style

Catherine's I coronation dress Wikipedia / Shakko Wikipedia / Shakko

As second spouse of Peter the Great, Catherine I had her coronation in the Kremlin in May 1723. Preparations were done well in advance, with the ceremony effectively being reinvented to combine European and Russian traditions. To the beat of drums, the ringing of bells and the music of guards regiments, Peter and his wife proceeded from the Palace to the Cathedral of the Dormition. The Emperor wore a silk doublet, blue culottes embroidered with silver, and a hat with a feather. Catherine I's coronation gown of deep crimson, densely embroidered with silver, was made by Berlin craftsmen according to the Spanish fashion.

Interestingly, the dress was brought to Moscow still in pieces and then adjusted to fit her figure and sewn together on the spot. Moreover, it was done in a hurry: Three days before the coronation, the Empress outfit was still not ready. Five ladies-in-waiting carried the train of the sumptuous dress. During the ceremony, Peter the Great personally covered Catherine’s shoulders with a robe of gold-inwoven brocade, embroidered with imperial coats of arms and lined with ermine, and then set the crown on her head.

After Peter’s death Catherine officially became the first Empress of the Russian state.

A young Tsar's crown

Peter's II coronation dress Wikipedia / Shakko Wikipedia / Shakko

It is unlikely that young Peter II was worried about the style of the outfit in which he was to ascend the Russian throne. After all, French craftsmen had made a caftan, doublet and culottes from sparkling silver-colored silk brocade that was embroidered with gold for the 11-year-old successor to Catherine I. This ceremonial attire, lit by candlelight in the Cathedral of the Dormition, must have looked quite stunning.

The orb and the sword of Peter II Moscow Kremlin Museum

It was decided to use the gown that had belonged to Peter the Great’s wife, but a new crown, studded with diamonds, pearls, sapphires and emeralds, and a new golden orb, were made for the young Tsar.

Brocade for the Empress

Portrait of Empress Anna Ioannovna, 1730 Tretyakov Gallery Tretyakov Gallery

The preparations for the coronation of Empress Anna were done in haste. Following the sudden death of Peter II, Peter the Great's niece was summoned to Moscow from Courland. In February 1730, the heiress to the throne arrived in Russia and, in late April, Archbishop Feofan Prokopovich placed the precious crown adorned with numerous diamonds, rubies and tourmalines on her head.

In three months, the tailor she brought with her had made her a dress from patterned Lyon brocade with a triangular train. She liked the fabric so much that she also ordered it for her subsequent dresses. The Empress added the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called to the outfit.

Wear Russian labels

Heinrich Buchholz. Portrait of Elisabeth Petrovna, 1768 Tsarskoye Selo museum Tsarskoye Selo museum

The Empress Elizabeth Petrovna could be described as a "style icon". Historian Vasily Klyuchesky remarked ironically that when she died she left 15,000 dresses, two coffers of silk stockings, a pile of unpaid bills and an unfinished Winter Palace. Her infatuation with fashionable clothes was such that all the latest Paris fashions were always rushed to her so that she could wear them first.

Coronation dress of Elisabeth Petrovna Kallista Kallista

But in the run-up to her coronation she ordered all the fabrics for the ceremony to be exclusively Russian. This included her own gown: She received the Imperial regalia in a dress of silver-colored silk brocade embroidered with gold lace. The Empress set the fashion for many years to come. After her, all the coronation gowns were made of similar fabric.

Adorned with eagles

Vigilius Eriksen. Ceremonial portrait of Catherine the Great David Collection, Copenhagen David Collection, Copenhagen

The most sumptuous and magnificent ceremony in history was probably Catherine the Great's. The Empress appeared in a brocade gown embroidered with two-headed eagles and embellished with the finest Flemish lace.

Coronation dress of Catherine the Great Moscow Kremlin Museums

No one before or since has had a coronation gown with so much symbolism emphasizing the majesty of the Russian throne.

A copy of the Great Imperial Crown Wikipedia / Shakko Wikipedia / Shakko

Matching the costume were the Imperial regalia that Court jewelers had made specially for Catherine: The crown, orb and scepter were used at all subsequent coronations.

Honor of the regiment

Vladimir Borovikovsky. Portrait of Paul I, 1796 (L), Portrait of Paul I in coronation dress, 1800 Novgorod museum-reserve / Russian museum Novgorod museum-reserve / Russian museum

Not only the Empresses but the Tsars also set a distinctive coronation fashion. For instance, Paul I decided to make the ceremony even more symbolic and chose the uniform of the Preobrazhensky Life Guards Regiment. The austere green woolen uniform with a collar lined with crimson velvet was decorated with two stars - the Order of St. Andrew and the Order of St. Alexander Nevsky. In the course of the ceremony, a long-sleeved velvet tunic was placed on top of Paul I's military caftan in the manner of the Byzantine emperors. During Easter 1797, it was not just the Emperor who was crowned, but also his consort. It was the first Tsarist double coronation. All the successors to the throne henceforth chose a military uniform for the ceremony.

Sarafan style

Laurits Tuxen. Coronation of Emperor Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, 1898 Hermitage Hermitage

Under Nicholas II it was decided to reform court dress: Ladies had to be decked out in the Russian style, and men in parade uniform. The same principles applied to the coronation ceremony. So when preparations were launched for Nicholas II's accession, work began in earnest. A Russian-style gown of heavy silver brocade manufactured at the Sapozhnikov brothers' factory was made for Empress Alexandra.

Konstantin Makovsky. Portrait of Alexandra Feodorovna (Alix of Hesse), 1896 Oranienbaum museum Oranienbaum museum

The fabric was initially sent for cutting to the Olga Bulbenkova workshop in St. Petersburg, after which it was dispatched to Moscow's Ivanovsky Convent to be embroidered with silver thread and pearls using designs based on the frescoes of the Novospassky Monastery. And only after that were the finished parts returned for assembly.

Nicholas II coronation robes Public domain Public domain

The end result was stunning in every sense of the word. For all its incredible beauty, the coronation dress was remarkably heavy, weighing in at 10 kg, and additionally it was paired with an equally weighty ermine-lined gold brocade robe. In line with tradition, Nicholas II himself attended the ceremony in the uniform of a colonel of the Preobrazhensky Regiment that was made in the workshop of Nikolai Nordenstrom, the main supplier of military uniforms to several generations of the Russian Imperial family.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.