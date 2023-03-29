Who was the last to be executed by law in Russia?

“‘The Fisher’ deserves neither mercy nor forgiveness” – such words were said about Sergey Golovkin, a livestock expert of Moscow stud farm #1, nicknamed ‘The Fisher’. He became the last man to be executed by law in modern Russia.

One of the scariest maniacs in history, from 1984 to 1992, he tortured, raped and murdered as many as 11 boys. Before each murder, he told his victims what he was about to do and showed them the remains of those he had already killed. He committed the majority of his crimes in the basement of his garage.

No one suspected a brutal child murderer in a pleasant, cultured bovine specialist. In 1989 (at this point, the entire country knew about a maniac on the loose), he was even awarded a silver VDNKh medal for his achievements in agriculture.

Sergey Golovkin was caught after one of the classmates of a victim pointed him out. He remembered that ‘The Fisher’ had offered the kids to commit a robbery. That’s how the police found out about him.

‘The Fisher’ was initially sentenced to be shot. He tried to appeal the verdict, but the court left the sentence unchanged. The criminal was executed by firing squad in 1996. In 1997, Russia signed a moratorium on the death penalty.

