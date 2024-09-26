Dogs of the Russian Empire (PHOTOS)

Ladies with Italian greyhounds, elegant men with hunting dogs, children playing with puppies. Let's look at the faithful companions of people who lived in Russia more than a century ago.

1. Children of Russia's last emperor, Nicholas II

Public domain Public domain

Each of them had their own dog: Anastasia had ‘Jemmy’, Tatiana had ‘Ortipo’, while Alexei had ‘Joy’. We wrote in more detail about Alexei Nikolaevich's dog here.

2. Maria Ivanovna Della-Vos, 1870s

Maria Ivanovna was the wife of the scientist Victor Della-Vos, one of the leading specialists of Russia of that time in the field of mechanics and technical sciences.

3. Portrait of N. V. Popov with a dog, 1887

4. Two dogs, 1905 - 1915

It seems that these are the most fashionable dogs of the Russian Empire! They are dressed according to the fashion of the early 20th century, as expected - with headdresses.

5. Leo Tolstoy with family and friends, 1887

This photo was taken at Leo Tolstoy's home in Yasnaya Polyana. He often read aloud the works of his favorite authors.

6. Anton Chekhov in a group of Serpukhov ‘zemstvo’ workers, 1893 - 1894

Another famous Russian writer Anton Chekhov preferred dachshunds of all breeds. In this photo, he is with his dog.

7. Kolya Kozakov and his dog ‘Gypsy’, 1910

8. Dogs water carriers. Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior, 1881 - 1889

Dogs, of course, fulfilled not only the role of companions, but also helped in work. In the north, you could see sled dogs that carried cargo or people. This photo was taken in Okhotsk, one of the oldest Russian settlements in the Far East.

9. Hunter, 1900s

Here is how the author captioned this photo: “A ‘Goldsky’ hunter in full winter armor and with skis. Isn't there something knightly about him?” In the Russian Empire, the Nanai people, the inhabitants of the Amur River, were called ‘Goldsky’.

10. Girl with a dog, 1890 - 1909

11. Natalia Zhivago with dogs, 1898 - 1899

The photo of his daughter was taken by Russian doctor and photographer Alexander Zhivago (he was not the prototype of ‘Dr. Zhivago’, just a namesake). He traveled extensively, photographing moments in people's lives. He bequeathed his photographic works to the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.

12. Huntsmen with dogs, 1899

Here, for example, is another of his sketches: these are dogs named ‘Stop’ and ‘Ronald’ posing with huntsmen.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.