Dogs of the Russian Empire (PHOTOS)

1. Children of Russia's last emperor, Nicholas II
Each of them had their own dog: Anastasia had ‘Jemmy’, Tatiana had ‘Ortipo’, while Alexei had ‘Joy’. We wrote in more detail about Alexei Nikolaevich's dog here.
2. Maria Ivanovna Della-Vos, 1870s
Maria Ivanovna was the wife of the scientist Victor Della-Vos, one of the leading specialists of Russia of that time in the field of mechanics and technical sciences.
3. Portrait of N. V. Popov with a dog, 1887
4. Two dogs, 1905 - 1915
It seems that these are the most fashionable dogs of the Russian Empire! They are dressed according to the fashion of the early 20th century, as expected - with headdresses.
5. Leo Tolstoy with family and friends, 1887
This photo was taken at Leo Tolstoy's home in Yasnaya Polyana. He often read aloud the works of his favorite authors.
6. Anton Chekhov in a group of Serpukhov ‘zemstvo’ workers, 1893 - 1894
Another famous Russian writer Anton Chekhov preferred dachshunds of all breeds. In this photo, he is with his dog.
7. Kolya Kozakov and his dog ‘Gypsy’, 1910
8. Dogs water carriers. Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior, 1881 - 1889
Dogs, of course, fulfilled not only the role of companions, but also helped in work. In the north, you could see sled dogs that carried cargo or people. This photo was taken in Okhotsk, one of the oldest Russian settlements in the Far East.
9. Hunter, 1900s
Here is how the author captioned this photo: “A ‘Goldsky’ hunter in full winter armor and with skis. Isn't there something knightly about him?” In the Russian Empire, the Nanai people, the inhabitants of the Amur River, were called ‘Goldsky’.
10. Girl with a dog, 1890 - 1909
11. Natalia Zhivago with dogs, 1898 - 1899
The photo of his daughter was taken by Russian doctor and photographer Alexander Zhivago (he was not the prototype of ‘Dr. Zhivago’, just a namesake). He traveled extensively, photographing moments in people's lives. He bequeathed his photographic works to the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.
12. Huntsmen with dogs, 1899
Here, for example, is another of his sketches: these are dogs named ‘Stop’ and ‘Ronald’ posing with huntsmen.
