In Chelyabinsk, a Soviet 8-wheel something has been found

A user of Russian social network VK has discovered an eight-wheel Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV), created in the 1950s by the Design Bureau of the Chelyabinsk tractor hydraulics plant, Russia media reported.

Weighing in at 600kg, the AATV has compact dimensions (with a length of 4530mm, a width of 1900mm and a height of 1490mm), an aluminum chassis and all-wheel drive.

The design makes use of parts from the GAZ-M20 “Pobeda”. The new owner is now trying to clarify further details of the vehicle’s history.

