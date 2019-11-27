5 facts about this amphibious 8-wheel Soviet monster car

This vehicle looks straight out of a retro-futuristic movie, but it’s absolutely real. Can you guess what it was made for?

This one-of-a-kind car was discovered in 2017 in the city of Chelyabinsk. One of the local VK.com users reported finding it at the old garage he purchased outside the city. The amphibious car has been dubbed Argo by the new owner. In spring 2019, it was on display in the Old-Timer Gallery in Moscow - an exhibition of unusual vintage cars. But who made it, and what for?

1. The descendant of GAZ M-20

Evgenij Razumnyj/TASS Evgenij Razumnyj/TASS

This 8-wheeled amphibious all-terrain vehicle (AATV) was created by engineer Maxim Melnichenko. He worked at the Chelyabinsk tractor plant and created this masterpiece in the 1960s (according to other sources, in the 1950s). They say that Melnichenko was an avid hunter and often traversed the Ural forests. Apparently, he got together several like-minded coworkers to build this unusual car for traveling into the wild. This monster was based on the popular GAZ M-20 Pobeda platform...

2. Experimental amphibious car

The most interesting thing in this construction is its articulated rotation mechanism, like you would find in tractors (remember, the thing was built at a tractor plant). The GAZ engine and the hydraulic pump are located in the rear section. The only door is in the front

To move on water, Argo is powered by a hydrostatic transmission. All the wheels are equipped with compact hydraulic motors. In fact, it has 8-wheel drive, and on each pair of wheels, you can put a caterpillar. Good thinking!

3. Lightweight model

Argo seems huge, but it’s an illusion. In fact, despite measuring 4.53 m in length 1.9 m in width and 1.49m in height, it weighs only 1.5 tons!

The car consists of two sealed sections made of duralumin, a high-strength alloy of aluminum. The joints are designed in the shape of "gills", giving Argo its steampunk look.

4. The project has never been finished

Russian media wrote (with reference to the plant’s employees) that Argo’s development was classified, and only some people knew about it. Others speculate that no one at the factory actually knew which car exactly the individual hydraulic motors on wheels were made for. It remains unknown why this car hasn’t made it into production.

5. The vehicle was preserved by a miracle

Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik Kirill Kalinnikov/Sputnik

Seems like the previous owners of the Chelyabinsk garage bought by Melnichenko were too lazy to hand it over for scrap. After that, Argo changed owners several times until it ended up in the hands of anonymous tech fans and was last seen at the Old-Timer Gallery. Maybe someday it will be restored, who knows?

