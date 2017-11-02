Where to hang out in Moscow with your kids

Kidzania educational parkVladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti
Acrobatic rehearsal at the Moscow State CircusZUMA Press/Global Look Press
www.circusnikulin.ru (website only in Russian).
Another popular venue, the Moscow Big Circus, is also perfect for kids of all ages. The productions combine traditional circus arts with modern technology: you can enjoy illusionists, well-trained
Tickets for the Moscow Big Circus can be found here – tickets.bigcirc.ru
Conveniently located near a metro station, the Moscow Zoo is a great place for kids. With many indoor pavilions, it’s open in all seasons and has elephants and giraffes, as well as many insects and reptiles. Zookeepers take conservation seriously, and so the zoo is also an educational facility. With 21 hectares, Russia’s largest zoo provides a decent, respectable environment for both the animals and visitors. If you've heard horror stories about zoos, be certain that the Moscow Zoo stands above the rest. And for sure there’ll never be a Harry Potter snake situation here. Tickets are free to anyone under 17, and entrance is possible with a Troika transport card. You can also check the animal feeding schedule on the official website.
Not far from the Moscow Zoo is the Moscow Planetarium. Founded in 1929 and recently opened after renovations, it’s an incredibly popular place for visiting with kids. (Yes, you should book tickets in advance). A ticket includes a lecture, educational movies and watching the stars.
Check the schedule in advance – www.planetarium-moscow.ru
This unique and very informative museum will help your child explore the origins of life and the evolution of humans and animals. The museum features natural and geographical topics, as well as interesting facts about ancient peoples, and even different birds singing. Don’t miss the interactive tours, quests, high-tech laboratories and don’t forget to look into the microscope.
Moscow OceanariumGeorgiy Rozov/Global Look Press
If you don’t have time to go that far, there is an ocean aquarium at Chistye Prudy metro station, where you can also enjoy sea creatures and corals, watch a shark show and touch a starfish.
In Masterslavl children
www.masterslavl.ru (website in Russian)
KidZania is not purely Russian, like at Masterslavl, but it also lets children try themselves in a variety of areas: for example flying a real plane or broadcasting from a radio studio. Moscow’s KidZania is an inclusive project where children with autism and other mental and physical disabilities can tour the park, not separately, but with everyone else.
Children learning fire-extinguishing skills at the fireman area of the Kidzania game training park in MoscowVladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti
On the first Sunday of each
The Jewish Museum & Tolerance Center has a Children’s Center “where everybody can find activities to suit their taste.” Alongside art classes,
When you’re done with the educational programs, why not play and jump around? Tortuga – “The Island of Freedom” – offers “baby parking,” where you can leave your baby for an hour or the whole day. Kids spend time learning culinary skills or ceramics, but most of all – there are active games.
'The Scarlet Flower' performance at the Obraztsov Puppet TheaterEvgenya Novozhenina/RIA Novosti
Moscow has many theaters, and of
There are more than 10 water parks in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The three largest and most famous are Qua-qua Park,
