A ride to forget: Theme park roller coaster ‘breaks down’

People stuck, although official says it was intentionally turned off due to bad weather.

On Nov. 12, people riding on an extreme roller coaster in a Sochi theme park were left suspended in mid-air when the attraction suddenly ground to to a halt.

An eyewitness who filmed the incident said: “I’m shocked, the ride stopped behind me. It’s broken and doesn’t work. People are sitting on the carousel.”

It’s unknown how long people were stuck on the roller coaster. However, a park official said the ride did not break, but was turned off intentionally due to strong winds.

