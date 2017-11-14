Moscow's 5 best ice-rinks where you can deeply feel the Christmas spirit

Even if there is no snow or real frosts quite yet, all main ice-rinks in the country are preparing for winter in advance and some are already open.
Right next to the rink there will be a big New Year tree and a fair, where you can warm up with tea or mulled wine, eat Russian bliny (and much more other street food) and buy traditional Russian handicrafts. There are also always some entertainment shows too,
And for sure, you should enter GUM – there is always a New Year miracle inside its arcades (and toilets).
One of the Moscow's most popular spaces traditionally organizes a huge ice rink, this year the ice area will be increased by a thousand square meters and will cover 19,000 square meters of the park. A great show is scheduled for the opening
Traditionally, skating tracks pass through the park’s Central Square and along adjacent paths. This year Gorky Park announces the appearance of "stereo rink" - the Central Alley will turn into an ice dance floor where leading DJs and club promoters will arrange weekly parties.
There will be a 10-meter stereo cube with 3D figures and light installations in the park. StereoTypes, costumed characters on skates will try to throw snowballs at you - be prepared!
If you are tired of
VDNkh is certainly worth visiting not only because of its ice
A skating rink called "Ice" has already opened for visitors thanks to special technologies of ice extension. The ice area here is smaller than in Gorky Park or VDNKh – 5,300 square meters, but there are usually fewer people. Sokolniki has been long famous for music and dances on ice.
Park officials have announced that in January the rink will be equipped with a giant hand heater; the park already has a foot heater.
There are also cafes and skate rental outlets.
If you like a more intimate atmosphere, visit Patriarshiye and Chistye ponds. The water surface will be covered with ice and both places are offering free entrance alongside with light and laser shows,
Small rinks can be also found in Ostankino park, Baumana Garden, Porklonnaya Gora (Park Pobedy), Luzhniki and even on the roof of Artplay design center.
