Man who lives near airport forced to pay airport taxi tariff for trip to the shops

Timofey Vasilyev’s house is in the zone, and it looks like it’s staying there.

Poor Timofey Vasilyev. Not only does he live near Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport so he can hear planes all day and night, his house is in Yandex’s taxi airport tariff zone, which means he pays far more - for nothing.

Instead of forking out 600 rubles ($10) for a trip to the mall, he pays 1,100 ($18). The problem concerns half of the people in the village.

Yandex Taxi recognizes the error, but doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to sort it out.

