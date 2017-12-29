Russian taxi driver returns 4 million rubles left by passengers

Only her daughter was unhappy about this noble gesture.

Oksana Milovanova, a taxi driver from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, found a bag with 4,000,000 rubles ($70,000), left behind by a young couple in her car.

She found the money at a car wash, and returned it to the owners via a courier service.

Oksana's colleagues praised her gesture, and her boss paid her a bonus.

The only person displeased was Oksana's daughter, who thinks the cash could have helped with the family’s mortgage. But Milovanova is sure that other people's money will bring no happiness.

