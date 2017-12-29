Woman falls down manhole and stumbles on missing boy

Gulia Yarullina, a resident of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, fell into a manhole during a hard snowfall while out with a search party looking for a lost little boy.

The boy went missing on Dec. 24 in the village of Cheremshan. He fell down the manhole and couldn't get out, and no one could hear his cries for help.

The boy almost froze to death. When the boy’s condition improved, he was transferred to his parents.

As for Gulia, she was hospitalized with a spinal injury.

Last year about 200,000 reports of missing people were filed with police in Russia. Law-enforcement officers, however, are often slow to respond. So, what can people do about this?

