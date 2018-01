Do you know this gentleman? (And other 9 famous Russians)

Everyone knows what President Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov look like (we hope) – they’re always on TV - but what about the slightly more obscure Russian celebrities? See if you know who the following faces belong to, and what they do for a profession. Beware, looks can be deceiving.

Recognizing Russian celebrities definitely is hard. As a reward please enjoy these stunning photos of Russia!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.