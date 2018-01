There was ‘snow’ stopping the criminal as he evaded capture, although his luck eventually ran out.

When all else fails, throw snowballs...this is what the police in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk did to a carjacker trying to evade arrest. On Jan. 14 a local filmed an officer tossing a giant snowball into the path of the speeding driver, but to no avail. The culprit simply drove through it - however, he was arrested a few hour later according to the local media.

