Russian cadets go nude for parody of Benassi’s ‘Satisfaction,’ but end up in hot water

Tools, brooms, balls, bananas… Cadets from one of Russia’s most well-known flight schools, the Ulyanovsk Civil Aviation Institute, apparently couldn’t help themselves, the beat of Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction track was just too strong.

As a result the aspiring pilots made a parody of the song, which was leaked online on Jan.16. However, the cadets making shapes are all naked, although their faces are covered.

It’s gone viral on Russian social networks, becoming an instant hit and a popular meme. Not everyone sees the funny side though, especially some Russian politicians. In fact, a special committee is now reviewing the footage as it may violate the institute’s rules - and the country’s law.

Despite this many users have posted positive comments supporting the cadets.

“Well done guys don’t lose heart and a sense of humor is alright,” reads (in Russian) one post.

In the meantime… Push me, and then just touch me, ‘till I can get my satisfaction.

