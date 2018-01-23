Get off the sofa and travel around Russia! New flash mob hits the web

Project aims to encourage people to explore more of the country’s cities.

A new flash mob has popped up on the internet called organized by a group called From Town to Town, which promotes Russian travel. It’s an attempt to motivate people to visit different cities in the huge country. Igor Malinin, editor-in-chief of From Town to Town, encourages people to post photos with small sign posts suggesting interesting activities in each location, to get people out of the house.

"50 minutes to Dmitrov"

You can waste time on the internet or go travel

"Skopin in 90 minutes"

You can spend this time watching TV or visit a city of potters instead.

"1 hour travel to reach a poet's homeland"

You can watch TV series or visit Konstantinovo (great Russian poet Sergey Yesenin was born there)

"Not far from Kizhi"

You can read social networks or visit a wonder

"An hour to Kivach"

You can sit in cafe, or feel the power of nature

"Several stops to the center"

New museum - is also an adventure

"Two stops to the house-ship"

You can go to the mall or get acquainted with constructivism

