A curious situation happened in the city of Severomorsk (1,500 km from Moscow) in the Murmansk Region. During a divorce, a couple
The court ruled that woman needed to leave the apartment, which belonged to her ex, by a certain date. When the day came around the man and a court official turned up at the residence to check if she’d left, only to find the door missing.
However, the officer admitted that she was entitled to take it – so hadn’t broken the law. You could say it was an open and shut case (also, be careful when breaking up with a Russian woman!).
Here are 7 reasons not to date a Russian woman.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.