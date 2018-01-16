7 reasons not to date a Russian woman

Wearing your stilettos to take the rubbish out? Putting on full makeup just to pop out to the shop? Yes, and why not?Getty Images
All women are like women, but Russian women are like goddesses. Well, almost. Russian women's knockout beauty is one of the most widespread stereotypes about them. Although one must admit that the stereotype is not that far removed from reality – Russian women do pay an inordinate amount of time and attention to how they look. Wearing your stilettos to take the rubbish out? Putting on full makeup just to pop out to the shop? Yes, and why not? (We do, by the way, know why they do that). And yet, it is their boyfriends who will have to pay for all this beauty, both literally and figuratively speaking.
"The way to a man's heart is through his stomach"Legion Media
You can be sure that everything will be done on a Russian scale. If she makes borsch, it will in a five-liter saucepan. If it is salad, there will be a basin of it. And if she roasts meat, there will be a full baking tray of it. And do not forget about her family. They remember "the stomach rule" too. A visit to your girlfriend's relatives will involve a lavish meal lasting at least three hours. I think you have already guessed that in addition to falling in love with your girlfriend you will also have to fall in love with Russian cuisine. All the more so since she is likely to measure your love for her by how selflessly and willingly you eat her food.
In the 21st century she can still find opportunities to show the strength of her characterGetty Images
With a woman like that, you need to be head and shoulders above her all the time, if only a little. Both morally and physically. Instead of manicure scissors or a cashmere pullover, you may have to get out your drill, pliers or a jack (she will appreciate it).
She is not a James Bond girl. She is a girl James Bond. You are looking for words to tell her about your upcoming office party on Friday, but she already knows where, when and with whom you are going. She has everything on record. She does not see her stalker-like surveillance of your social network accounts as a violation of your personal space or right to privacy. She is simply keeping tabs on things in order to prevent them from spinning out of control. Yes, perhaps she does it in a peculiar way, but this too comes from generations of experience.
Living side by side with relatives or other families in 20 square meters of space is something that a person born in Russia is used to – in Soviet times, this was the experience of many people. Squeezed together in cramped conditions, people went through school and university, fell in love, got married, gave birth to children and raised grandchildren. Somewhere along the way, the concept of "personal space" was sometimes lost.
There are upsides too, though. If you misplace something or forget your Facebook account, you know whom to ask…
Russian women are extremely serious about relationships.Getty Images
It is not true that she needs to be given presents all the time (although it may seem so at first). Yet, subconsciously a Russian woman believes that a moonlit rendezvous is not convincing enough on its own. That is why she will expect more substantial proof of your loyalty, and you should be ready for this. In other words, she wants to be surprised, entertained and won over gradually. The idea of a handsome prince is for some reason deeply lodged in the minds of Russian goddesses.
Finally, if you are lucky to have a Russian girlfriend, here is – just in case - some advice on how to marry her.
