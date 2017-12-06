Russian child model, 6, hailed ‘the most beautiful girl in the world’

anna_knyazeva_official
Anastasia Knyazeva already has 500,000 followers on Instagram.

A six-year-old from the city of Perm in the Urals has been called the “most beautiful girl in the world.” 

Thanks to her “doll-like” face and bright blue eyes, Anastasia is making waves all over the world.

She’s represented by President Kids Management and boasts more than 500,000 adoring followers on her Instagram, which is run by her mother. The young model has already worked with major child brands in Russia. 

