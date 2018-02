10 stunning beauties from the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) team

These sports women have been stealing the limelight for more than their athletic feats - they’re all jaw-droppingly beautiful!

Yulia Belomestnykh, bobsleigh team Yulia Belomestnykh

Galina Arsen'kina, curling team Galina Arsen'kina

Viktoriya Moiseeva, curling team Viktoriya Moiseeva

Alena Zavarzina, snowboard team Artyom Korotayev/TASS Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Sofya Fedorova, snowboard team Sofya Fedorova

Natalya Zabiyako, figure skating team Natalya Zabiyako

Viktoriya Zavadovskaya, figure skating team Viktoriya Zavadovskaya

Angelina Goncharenko, hockey team Angelina Goncharenko

Diana Kanaeva, hockey team Diana Kanaeva

Svetlana Tkacheva, hockey team Svetlana Tkacheva

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.