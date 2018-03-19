Russian strongman tows ship in Vladivostok – and sets a record in the process

Ivan Savkin has also pulled a jet, tank, and motor crane in the past.

Champion powerlifter and weightlifter from Russia’s Far East, Ivan Savkin, has pulled the “Sergei Gavrilov” ship weighing no more than 10,500 tons across a stretch of water off the coast of Vladivostok.

The Kamchatka Sea Shipping Company reported the record-breaking effort. Savkin towed the 130-meter long vessel two meters using nothing more than his own two legs.

However, this is not the first time the man mountain has pulled huge vehicles. In the past he’s moved a 7,100-ton ship, T-34 tank, Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet, harbor crane, and more.

