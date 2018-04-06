10 funny eggs painted for Russian Easter

Are you ready for the Easter? Why not have a go at painting an egg or two, and really let your creativity run wild.

1. “It wasn’t for nothing that I finished the Parsons School of Design, not for nothing!” 

2. “This year we’ll warm eggs instead of painting them”

3. Sometimes, eggs look like real people…

4. “Black sheep”

5. Moscow can’t wait for Easter!

6. A tiger? Or an Easter egg?

7. In search for a unicorn…

8. Don’t have any dye? No worries, turn on your creativity!

9. Malevich would be happy!

10. “I paint eggs as I can.” So do we. Happy Easter!

