2018 FIFA World Cup banknotes put into circulation in Russia

A new 100-rouble banknote issued by Russia's Central Bank to mark the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
On the reverse side of the note is a flying football, which represents the globe and the international nature of the World Cup. More than 20 million special notes have been printed.
