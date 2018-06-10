Natalia Oreiro sings in Russian for World Cup 2018

Famous Uruguayan pop star Natalia Oreiro has released the music video of her new song “United By Love” - which is dedicated to the World Cup. There’s one big surprise though: As well as belting out the tune in English and Spanish, she also sings in Russian.

What’s more, she sports Russia’s national headdress called a kokoshnik.

Oreiro has admitted that she’ll not only be supporting Uruguay but also Argentina and Russia.

