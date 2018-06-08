What to do in Yekaterinburg, a 2018 FIFA World Cup host city

Russia Beyond presents three itineraries for curious, hungry, and nature-loving football fans in Boris Yeltsin’s birthplace.
Another popular and rather ubiquitous network is the A ty gde? (Where are you?) burger cafe. For just $2-5 you can order a burger in a black bun, or if you’re on a diet you can opt to have your pattie wrapped in a lettuce leaf. In the café on 29 Malysheva street, you can order meat, tuna, and chicken steaks on the cheap (the most expensive one costs $7.50).
What else should you try in Yekaterinburg? Sampling the local beer is always a good idea, as people from the Urals will testify. There are many craft ale joints in the city where they will not only pour you a glass of
Yekaterinburg is the birthplace of Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, so the city has a museum dedicated to him, the Yeltsin Center. This is a must-see for everyone interested in Russian history from the 1990s. You can also try dishes made according to the recipes of the ex-president’s wife, Naina Yeltsina, at the Barboris café there.
Lovers of extreme sports can take a tour of subterranean Yekaterinburg: Check out underground lakes and hidden basements in the Chekist Town. The entrance to the underground areas is located in the Spyascheya Sobaka bar on 40 Pervomaiskaya street.
There’s also another arboretum, which is just as popular. It is further from the center on Sofia Kovalevskaya street. It has a pond where in the summer large flocks of black and white swans can be seen.
Another corner of nature in the city is Shartash Lake in the park area. You can reach it by tram from the city center. There is a hill right by the park entrance that in antiquity was a place of sacrifice. Today it offers a wonderful view of the entire forest park.
