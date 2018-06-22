Gold-winning Russian gymnast’s Insta is blowing up!

Alexandra Soldatova, a 19-year-old Russian gymnast, won all individual World Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in Tashkent, Uzbekistan this year. She also scooped silver at the Grand Prix in Holon, Israel. Not bad.

What’s more, her Instagram page has more than 300,000 followers, and growing. Most of her subscribers are probably more interested in her looks than her sporting achievements though. Check out her pics!

