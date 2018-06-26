‘Children shout ‘invalid’ to my son – I won't tolerate this’: Instamother raises disabled issues

Nika and her son Rustamnika_evil_
Nika Zlobina has 83,500 Instagram followers, but these are meaningless numbers for her. Nika is not a social media fanatic; she found Insta
“I was preparing paperwork for an adoption and there was a database with photos of children, and I happened to see images of Rustam,” Nika recalls in a conversation with Russia Beyond.
Once volunteers posted in social media a video with Rustam dancing, they wanted to encourage people to adopt him. The video went viral and Nika saw it reposted several times on different sites, but wh
“Some said this ‘freak’ won't ever be adopted. I was terrified how many people wrote negative comments, and among them were young mothers with kids,” Nika says. Then she thought that if not her, then who? And so she adopted Rustam.
Nika decided to create an Instagram account to show her life with Rustam, and it became a diary of sorts where she shared her thoughts and descriptions of everyday activities. Her goal was to show that Rustam is developing and
Before and after: A year in familynika_evil_
“Everyone mostly wants blond beautiful babies to adopt, and there’s a long line for such kids; meanwhile, others suffer without parents,” Nika complains.
“If my account should suddenly be blocked then I’ll probably feel better because I won't see dozens of haters commenting about my son,” she says
Rustam teaches father how to smilenika_evil_
“One woman wrote that she was afraid to go out with her daughter who has Down's Syndrome, adding that my posts give her courage; and now she does not hesitate to go for walks with her daughter,” says Nika, adding that such feedback makes her happy, and proves that she is doing the right thing
Rustam has taken part in a fashion shownika_evil_
Nika says she doesn't pay attention to people staring at Rustam on the
“They started to shout at him, ‘You invalid,’ which is something that I won't tolerate. I was absolutely shocked.”
Rustam is five now, and though his intellect is fine he still has some speech defects. Children often ask what's wrong with his leg or face, but for
When he grows up Nika plans to consult psychologists to help Rustam's behavioral development and to learn how to deal with negative reactions.
New hairstylenika_evil_
“My personal opinion is you need to fight your detractors. I don't want to make mistakes; we need a professional here,” Nika says.
