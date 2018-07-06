Moscow already boasts Europe’s tallest building, the East Towers of the Federation Towers, but the city will break the record again in 2024, when a 400-meter tall skyscraper is completed.

The resi dential building in Moscow City will have 104 floors, 1,417 rooms, and an underground, four-floor parking lot with enough space for 321 cars.

There’ll also be offices, cafes, restaurants, an observation deck, swimming pool, and fitness center.

The East Tower is 374 meters tall, while the loftiest building in the world is Dubai's Burj Khalifa, clocking 838 meters.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.