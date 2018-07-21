Putin suggests free visas for football fans' relatives and friends

The friends and relatives of foreign football fans who came to Russia for the World Cup after signing up for Fan IDs will be able to get free visas to enter the country, according to the President Vladimir Putin. The ID cards not only granted match tickets holders access to the stadiums but also eradicated the often lengthy visa registration process.

"I suggested my colleges should think about the solution,” he said on July 20. “We'll let Fan ID holders come without visas until the end of the year, while their family members and friends accompanying them will also be able to get free visas.”

