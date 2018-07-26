Samara Space Museum
Volga River embankment in Samara
Yuri Gagarin statue in Moscow, and some traffic sketches
Red Square during the World Cup
Ploshchad Revolutsii metro station
Volgograd (former Stalingrad) World War II monument
Luzhniki Stadium and Moscow City business center
"Black market" outside FIFA ticket center not far from Dobryninskaya metro station
Hotel Metropol with mosaics by artist Mikhail Vrubel
Nikolskaya Street in Moscow that was the epicenter of fans' partying
A complicated sketch featuring one of the Stalin's ‘Seven Sisters’ skyscrapers
Read more: 'World Cup made my dream come true!': Fans tell us their most life-changing stories
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.