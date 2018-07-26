See Russia in gorgeous sketches by British illustrator Tim Vyner

The World Cup brought numerous journalists to Russia. Luckily, one man from Great Britain captured the mood and vibes of various host cities in beautiful illustrations.

Samara Space Museum

Volga River embankment in Samara

Yuri Gagarin statue in Moscow, and some traffic sketches

Red Square during the World Cup

Ploshchad Revolutsii metro station

Volgograd (former Stalingrad) World War II monument

Luzhniki Stadium and Moscow City business center

"Black market" outside FIFA ticket center not far from Dobryninskaya metro station

Hotel Metropol with mosaics by artist Mikhail Vrubel

Nikolskaya Street in Moscow that was the epicenter of fans' partying

A complicated sketch featuring one of the Stalin's ‘Seven Sisters’ skyscrapers

