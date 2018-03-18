13 realistic paintings that will help you understand Russia’s soul

1. May Courtyard (Velokoye village, Yaroslavl Region)
Artist Vyacheslav Palachev was born in the village of Semibratovo, situated between the ancient Golden Ring cities of Yaroslavl and Rostov Veliky, about 300 km north of Moscow. Ever since
The picturesque landscapes of the Yaroslavl Region
Vyacheslav’s mother and grandfather are also artists, but they work mostly in Khokhloma handicraft and Rostov enamel — two forms of applied decorative art unique to Russia. “I too started with enamel miniatures, which explains my constant attention to detail and striving to elaborate the subject matter of the painting.”
Vyacheslav picked up the basics of drawing from his older relatives, after which he taught himself painting by trial and error, at first copying and imitating his favorite classic artists: Ivan Shishkin, Isaac Levitan, Vasily Polenov, and others. “Their realism and vital depiction of nature in all its diversity are what resonate most of all in my work. The ability to capture the coolness of a fog or warmness of a sunset is what inspires me the most.”
Vyacheslav doesn’t have a studio, so when the weather is bad he just draws at home. During his
The artist also produces made-to-order works. “I often get asked to paint pictures with views of people’s native villages and homes based on photographs, descriptions, and memories.” Occasionally, visions from Vyacheslav's own imagination are set down on canvas.
The time required to complete one picture ranges from several days to several weeks. “Much depends on the dimensions, the complexity of the subject matter, and the level of detail. Many works are painted in stages, allowing the different layers of color to dry.”
Vyacheslav admits that the first seven to eight years were tough. "It was basically about making ends meet so as not to go hungry and have a chance to devote
Now after 20 years of toil, Vyacheslav can more than afford a modest
“I often encounter stereotyped opinions of artists as idle, fickle or downright lazy, spending most of their time observing and reflecting while the paint dries,” Vyacheslav complains.
In actual fact, to succeed in painting requires blood, sweat
Roughly every two to three years, Vyacheslav holds a solo exhibition, usually in his native Yaroslavl. Sometimes there simply aren't enough works for a full-scale display. “Many pictures are snapped up immediately, but I only manage to paint several pieces a month.”
Vyacheslav’s paintings can be seen in art salons across Yaroslavl, Rostov Veliky
