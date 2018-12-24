3 things to do in Moscow for people who don’t like walking

Moscow has a lot to offer for the agedGetty Images
Moscow can rouse vivid memories of Cold War tensions, Kennedy and Khrushchev’s duel of nerves during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Reagan’s challenge to the Soviets via his famous “Star Wars initiative” – so if you’re in town a visit to the Bunker 42 Cold War
The bunker is located in the center of the capital and according to its
Bunker 42 boasts tours to the Stalin’s nuclear war cabinetLegion Media
The place is said to have been switched to an autonomous mode in October 1962 at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis. If you want to relive the panic on both sides of the Atlantic you take a historical tour in the bunker.
There are plenty of other museums in the Russian capital. The two most popular ones among foreign tourists are the museums devoted to the history of the GULAG and Soviet space exploration.
However, it wouldn’t be right only getting acquainted with GULAG stories and the Soviet Space Race stories. The Moscow Kremlin offers so much more – and it’s all in one place.
The Armory Chamber with more than 4,000 unique exhibits that are centuries old is the thing not to missAlexey Malgavko/Sputnik
A bunch of museums of which the Armory Chamber with more than 4,000 unique exhibits that are centuries old and the Archangel Cathedral (the burial place of Grand Princes of Moscow and the first Russian Tsars) are the things not to miss.
The place is President Putin’s official working residence and much of it is closed to the public, but you can check out. Anyway, there are other things there to see - the armory, Tsar Cannon, and Tsar Bell
Zaryadye was recently listed by Time Magazine as one of the best in the worldDmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Enjoy Moscow’s beautiful scenery without moving too much on a boat trip down the river. You can spend an hour or two on the water, or the whole day
The very heart of Moscow will open up for youMaksim Blinov/Sputnik
Ugresha Monastery was founded in 1380 by Moscow Prince Dmitry DonskoyAnton Denisov/Sputnik
