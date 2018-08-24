TIME names Moscow park among world’s greatest places (PHOTOS)

Zaryadye, a piece of nature just few steps away from the Kremlin, made it to the list of the best places on Earth (according to TIME magazine).

TIME magazine has composed its first annual list of the world’s best places to visit right now. The 100 destinations include bars, restaurants, parks, and museums. What’s more, Moscow’s Zaryadye Park, which opened in September 2017, is mentioned.

“The park features a concert hall, an ice cave, and a boomerang-shaped bridge cantilevered over the Moscow River,” TIME notes. The magazine also says Zaryadye is not rooted in Soviet tradition and presents the new face of Russia .

