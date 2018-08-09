6 ways to take Insta-fab photos during your next museum trip in Russia

Forget all those boring, run-of-the-mill snaps you see on Instagram. Read these tips before your next museum visit and rake in those likes!

When should you take a black and white photo? How do you choose the best perspective? How does one enhance the exhibits? Check out these ideas and get some inspiration for your Instagram.

1. Share your emotions

The giant dinosaur outside the Darwin Museum is a good photo buddy - at least it beats being the only person in the snap.

Darwin Museum. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

2. Consider the background

Try to keep the background and subject separate. Here is looks as if the mammoth’s tusks are growing from the lady’s head. Fail !

Darwin Museum. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

What do you think that "propeller" is supposed to add to the photo?

Museum of Peter Konchalovsky. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

3. Flip the photo upside down

An upside-down picture can flip your Instagram followers’ brains – in a good way, we hope!

The museum of sculptor Alexander Burganov. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

4. Become part of the exhibit

Don't be afraid to be ridiculous and get inside the exhibit – it looks much more interesting than when it simply serves as a background.

The museum of sculptor Alexander Burganov. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

In the Museum of Cosmonautics it’s much better to put on a spacesuit and climb into a capsule than to just pose next to it.

Museum of Cosmonautics. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

And in the museum of the writer Mikhail Bulgakov you can make mystical photos in the ancient mirror.

Mikhail Bulgakov Museum. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

5. Experiment with color

Filters are important for a photo. Try to take black and white pictures in historical places for effect.

Mikhail Bulgakov Museum. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

Light and color convey certain moods in photos. How do you like this idea for a picture in the Museum of Soviet painter Peter Konchalovsky ?

Museum of Peter Konchalovsky. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

6 . Delete unnecessary things

When there are a lot of large halls with big exhibits, like in the Museum of Cosmonautics, the subject might get lost against the background - cut the extra details that do not add anything to the image.

Museum of Cosmonautics. Anton Usanov / Mosgortur Anton Usanov / Mosgortur

The story was written together with the Mosgortur travel agency.

