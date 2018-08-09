6 ways to take Insta-fab photos during your next museum trip in Russia

Moscow Planetarium.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
When should you take a black and white photo? How do you choose the best perspective? How does one enhance the exhibits? Check out these ideas and get some inspiration for your Instagram.
The giant dinosaur outside the Darwin Museum is a good photo buddy - at least it beats being the only person in the snap.
Darwin Museum.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
Try to keep the background and subject separate. Here
Darwin Museum.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
Museum of Peter Konchalovsky.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
An upside-down picture can flip your Instagram followers’ brains – in a good way, we hope!
The museum of sculptor Alexander Burganov.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
Don't be afraid to be ridiculous and get inside the exhibit – it looks much more interesting than when it simply serves as a background.
The museum of sculptor Alexander Burganov.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
In the Museum of
Museum of Cosmonautics.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
And in the museum of the writer Mikhail Bulgakov you can make mystical photos in the ancient mirror.
Mikhail Bulgakov Museum.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
Filters are important for a photo. Try to take black and white pictures in historical places for effect.
Mikhail Bulgakov Museum.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
Museum of Peter Konchalovsky.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
When there are a lot of large halls with big exhibits, like in the Museum of Cosmonautics, the subject might get lost against the background - cut the extra details that do not add anything to the image.
Museum of Cosmonautics.Anton Usanov / Mosgortur
The story was written together with the Mosgortur travel agency.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.