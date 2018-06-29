Bolshoi Ballet backstage: 10 photos you've never seen before

Swan Lake. Backstage. London, 2016Sasha Gusov
That is a true rags-to-riches story of an ordinary man, Sasha Gusov. In the 1990s, with only $10 in his pocket, he left Russia and settled in London. As an illegal
Swan Lake. London, 2016Sasha Gusov
One day, Gusov snuck into the Royal Albert Hall where the Bolshoi Ballet was touring. He went right to Bolshoi director Yury Grigorovich and introduced himself as a Russian photographer, even though he wasn’t a photographer at that moment.
Nina Kaptsova. Corsaire. London, 2016Sasha Gusov
Gusov asked for permission to take pictures of the Bolshoi’s performance. To his surprise, Grigorovich agreed, and the photos from that historic shoot were published by The British Journal of Photography, earning Gusov status and fame as a photographer.
Backstage. London, 2013Sasha Gusov
From that moment, dozens of politicians, actors, musicians and other world-famous celebrities were shot by Gusov; he was even the personal photographer to actor Ewan McGregor and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
Swan Lake. Backstage. London, 2016Sasha Gusov
Gusov’s photos were printed in leading media, including The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal, and he has been included in the world’s top 20 photographers by Great Britain’s TopFoto.
Gediminas Taranda. London, 1993Sasha Gusov
“Photography is documenting what’s happening at the moment,” Gusov said. And he really has
Swan Lake. London, 2004Sasha Gusov
Svetlana Zakharova, Vladislav Lantratov, and Nikolai Tsiskaridze – these Bolshoi stars’ dynamic expressiveness and beautiful movements are now immortalized in
Swan Lake. Backstage. London, 1993Sasha Gusov
During the opening of Gusov’s current June 2018 exhibition in Moscow, ballerina Angelina Karpova says she and all her colleagues just love working with Gusov, and feel very comfortable under his gaze.
Svetlana Zakharova. London, 2013Sasha Gusov
The exhibition, “Bolshoi Ballet by Sasha Gusov,” which features 50 of his photos made between 1992 and 2016, can be seen at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography until Sept. 23.
Olga Smirnova. The Taming of the Shrew. London, 2016Sasha Gusov
