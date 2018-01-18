MuseumSelfie Day: Inspiring shots from Russia that will make you come visit

International #MuseumSelfie Day is serious business in Russia. Even cultural officials took to social media to encourage people to take selfies and post them with the above hashtag.
Сегодня проходит акция @MuseumSelfieDay. В этот день пользователи соцсетей по всему миру публикуют селфи, сделанные в музеях по всему миру. Выкладывайте свои фото с экспонатами и ставьте хэштеги #КультурноеСелфи, #CultureSelfie, #MuseumSelfie и #МузейноеСелфиpic.twitter.com/L9wx7HqvvU— Минкультуры России (@Culture_RF) 17 January 2018
Let's take a quick look at which Russian museums embraced this amazing initiative on Jan. 17, 2018.
The Derzhavin Estate Museum in St. Petersburg
The Derzhavin Estate Museum in St. Petersburg
New Jerusalem Monastery in Moscow Region
Vorontsov English Palace in Crimea
Apartment-museum of Russian writer Nikolai Nekrasov in St. Petersburg
This lady can’t identify the museum, but says that museum mirrors and clocks are her craze
An excellent exhibition in the Hermitage devoted to the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. The photo was sent to us by one of our readers. Thank you for that!
Museum of Modern History in Korolev, Moscow Region
Museum of History of St. Petersburg
Siberian beauty: Irkutsk Art Museum
Bunnies at the “Russia. My history” interactive exhibition in Perm
Perm Fine Arts Gallery
Moscow Museum of Military Uniform. Impressive!
Astrakhan Art Gallery
Serpukhov Museum of Art and History in Moscow Region
An inhabitant of Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Reserve Museum takes a selfie
The "Not Only Black Square" exhibition of Kazimir Malevich's paintings at VDNKh park in Moscow
Mikhail Sholokhov Center in Rostov-on-Don
State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
Semenkovo Museum in Volodga Region
Some beautiful interiors of the Winter Palace! Thanks again to our readers for sharing this picture.
Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (and some other museums if you swipe right)
Moscow Museum of Military History
