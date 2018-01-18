MuseumSelfie Day: Inspiring shots from Russia that will make you come visit

This is probably the only day in the year when taking a selfie in a museum isn’t frowned upon. Locals and tourists share how they celebrated the occasion.

International #MuseumSelfie Day is serious business in Russia. Even cultural officials took to social media to encourage people to take selfies and post them with the above hashtag.

Сегодня проходит акция @MuseumSelfieDay. В этот день пользователи соцсетей по всему миру публикуют селфи, сделанные в музеях по всему миру. Выкладывайте свои фото с экспонатами и ставьте хэштеги #КультурноеСелфи, #CultureSelfie, #MuseumSelfie и #МузейноеСелфиpic.twitter.com/L9wx7HqvvU — Минкультуры России (@Culture_RF) 17 January 2018

Let's take a quick look at which Russian museums embraced this amazing initiative on Jan. 17, 2018.

The Derzhavin Estate Museum in St. Petersburg

Публикация от Елена \Elena ♌ (@seleny41) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:24 PST

New Jerusalem Monastery in Moscow Region

Публикация от Воронцовский дворец-музей (@worontsovpalace) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:03 PST

Vorontsov English Palace in Crimea

Публикация от Ekaterina Yudaeva (@katerina_mermaid) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:01 PST

Apartment-museum of Russian writer Nikolai Nekrasov in St. Petersburg

Публикация от mata_kynya (@mata_kynya) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:58 PST

This lady can’t identify the museum, but says that museum mirrors and clocks are her craze

An excellent exhibition in the Hermitage devoted to the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. The photo was sent to us by one of our readers. Thank you for that!

Публикация от Any (@anyburjuy) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:39 PST

Museum of Modern History in Korolev, Moscow Region

Публикация от Музей истории Санкт-Петербурга (@spbmuseum) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:38 PST

Museum of History of St. Petersburg

Публикация от @inga_fritsler Янв 17, 2018 at 4:30 PST

Siberian beauty: Irkutsk Art Museum

Публикация от Анастасия Филимонова (@fil_anastasia) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:30 PST

Bunnies at the “Russia. My history” interactive exhibition in Perm

Публикация от Олесь (@_infernum) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:54 PST

Perm Fine Arts Gallery

Публикация от Татьяна Краснова 💭🎶🌻 (@fiona_filona) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:26 PST

Moscow Museum of Military Uniform. Impressive!

Публикация от Астраханская картинная галерея (@ast_gallery) Янв 17, 2018 at 4:13 PST

Astrakhan Art Gallery

Публикация от Серпуховский музей (@serpmuseum) Янв 16, 2018 at 3:29 PST

Serpukhov Museum of Art and History in Moscow Region

Публикация от Приокско_террасный заповедник (@pt_zapovednik) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:39 PST

An inhabitant of Prioksko-Terrasny Nature Reserve Museum takes a selfie

Публикация от О генеалогии легко. (@svetastasik) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:46 PST

The "Not Only Black Square" exhibition of Kazimir Malevich's paintings at VDNKh park in Moscow

Публикация от evgenia.slinkina (@kislinkina) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:56 PST

Mikhail Sholokhov Center in Rostov-on-Don

Публикация от 🤘🏻 (@sherrimasherri) Янв 17, 2018 at 6:09 PST

State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg

Публикация от Semenkovo Museum (@semenkovo_museum) Янв 17, 2018 at 6:08 PST

Semenkovo Museum in Volodga Region

Some beautiful interiors of the Winter Palace! Thanks again to our readers for sharing this picture.

Публикация от МОСГОРТУР. Музеи (@mosgortur.museum) Янв 17, 2018 at 5:34 PST

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (and some other museums if you swipe right)

Публикация от Музей РВИО "Стрелецкие Палаты" (@streletskye_palaty) Янв 16, 2018 at 3:23 PST

Moscow Museum of Military History

