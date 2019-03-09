10 photos showing Maslenitsa celebrations in Moscow

Forget about your diet! This week is all about eating pancakes and partying.

1. It seems like only yesterday that people were feasting for days on end to celebrate Russia’s New Year holidays, but it’s already time to loosen your belts again for Maslenitsa pancake week.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

2. Moscow’s New Year decorations have seamlessly transformed into Maslenitsa decorations – the huge Christmas trees dotted around the city have shed their festive ornaments and now proudly display traditional Slavic symbols, including emblems of the Sun.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

3. Maslenitsa lasts an entire week and is when Russians say goodbye to winter. Kids are especially fond of the celebrations as they’re allowed to eat stacks of pancakes with different toppings. Of course, adults love them too.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

4. The holiday is about getting excited about spring, eating (meat as well as pancakes), and partying.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

5. There are folk festivals, snowball fights, horses pulling sledges (mainly in the countryside), and loads of opportunities to dress up.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

6. The pancakes represent the Sun in line with Slavic pagan tradition.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

7. Maslenitsa happens during the last week before the onset of Great Lent and is the last chance for Orthodox Christians to eat eggs, milk, cheese, and other dairy products.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

8. On Sunday, the holiday comes to a climax with the burning of a huge straw effigy.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

9. The curtain then comes down on the phantasmagoria on the Monday with the start of Great Lent, which lasts 40 days until Easter.

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

10. Read our step-by-step guide on how Russians celebrate Maslenitsa and what each weekday means according to the tradition. And don’t forget to make some authentic bliny (try this Russian babushka’s specialrecipe).

Anton Belitskiy Anton Belitskiy

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.