13 photos showing the heart and soul of Moscow metro daily routine

Moscow metro is like a palace full of contrasts. Every day thousands of tourists go into its underworld to take pictures of some of the most beautiful central stations. They adore short waiting times and the simplicity of the metro map.
At the same time, millions of Muscovites gloomily wriggle in carriages, trampling each other during the rush hour. It’s not easy to love your daily routine and just grin and bear it.
Here is ‘Underground city’, a series of pictures taken by Moscow photo chronicler Dmitry Zverev over the years. “Just like everyone else, I am riding the metro. And if I don’t have anything to read and have a camera hanging on my neck… so why not to shoot some of the interesting things around?”
