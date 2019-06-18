A Russian twitter user listed 20 synonyms for ‘getting drunk’… but the list is endless!

What does that really tell you about the drinking habits of Russians?

Why would anyone in their right senses and sober mind even try to list every word that describes “getting drunk”!? Maybe the author wasn’t exactly sober, after all.

But rather than ponder that, here are 20 ways he listed to “get drunk” in Russian, each with its own finely detailed description. Enjoy!

1. Bukhat’

OK, let's see how many I can conjure up in my memory without doing any Google searches...

I will start, of course, with "bukhat", which means "to drink purposefully and resolutely with the express goal of getting drunk", an act also known as "the history of Russia." pic.twitter.com/a4FN9K7Wpj — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

2. Prinyat’

The opposite of "bukhat" is "prinyat", which translates directly as "to take" (as in "to take medicine"). It means "to have a quick drink to get just a bit tipsy, giving one the resolve needed to face the daily torture of Russian life or quell the throbbing of the Russian soul." pic.twitter.com/pCssd0xWtF — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

3. Propustit’

"Propustit" ("to pass through oneself") is almost a synonym to "prinyat" but implies a more nonchalant attitude, where getting tipsy isn't done by necessity (because, hello, Russia!) but for the fun of it and out of an established habit. "Propustit" is always done in good company pic.twitter.com/ggeVoA34ik — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

4. Nakatit’

"Nakatit" ("to roll on") is similar in that it also implies a quick drink rather than a prolonged, dedicated activity, but is in a slightly heavier weight class. When involved in "nakatit", the doze may be bigger and the results more noticeable. It's "prinyat" for real men pic.twitter.com/IAmT62NCe3 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

5. Nazhrat’sya

"Nazhratsya" is where we are getting into good stuff. Literally, it's equivalent to "stuffing one's face", but it always means "to get sloppily drunk in an undignified manner." A person to whom the word refers can never be considered a respectable member of the drinking community pic.twitter.com/PBdfsSz064 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

6. Nabrosat’sya

"Nabratsya" (literally "to fill oneself") sounds and means almost the same but isn't quite as derisive and may imply a less revolting condition or a higher societal status of the drunk. A Russian man is not expected to go through life without at least one episode of "nabratsya." pic.twitter.com/728rtLCHmM — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

7. Nalizat’sya

"Nalizalsya" (lit. "licked his fill") has a very specific meaning, which is "to arrive at the doorstep embarrassingly drunk late at night to the dismay of one's extremely angry wife" as this word is almost exclusively wielded by wives in the phrase "nalizalsya again!" pic.twitter.com/V4q0z5sawd — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

8. Kvasit’

"Kvasit" ("to pickle/ferment oneself") is similar to "bukhat", but it's a more folksy, happy-go-lucky type of phrase. The goals of the collective are the same but the masses are perhaps approaching the task with slightly more good humor. pic.twitter.com/LVgnBfjY5E — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

9. Naglukat’sya

"Naglyukatsya" ("to get into a hallucinating condition") is getting us back to the "undignified/sloppy drunk" territory and does, as the word suggests, imply raving, talking with imaginary friends, performing self-criticism before the comrades and engaging in feats of strength. pic.twitter.com/hz1OMIyEVm — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

10. Zalit’ glaza

"Zalit glaza" ("to fill one's eyes") is a classical phrase dating back to the Czarist times. People who want to feel more with it and modern can substitute "glaza" for "zenki", a more slangish term. In either case, it means to get into a state where you don't recognize folks pic.twitter.com/McAWMJb8Xm — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

11. Zalozhit’ za vorotnik

"Zalozhit za vorotnik" ("to stuff it under one's collar") is also a XIX c. turn of phrase and is positively aristocratic, implying a napkin being tucked under one's shirt before the procedure of getting wasted commences. A modicum of self-respect is important to the Motherland. pic.twitter.com/E2wA7erk9t — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

12. Prinyat’ na grud’

"Prinyat na grud" ("to perform a chest press") is a phrase that properly showcases the act of drinking in Russia as hard and necessary labor rather than pleasurable activity. As the old adage says, "drinking is not playing sports; you need a lot of health here." pic.twitter.com/3oDqJ2J7P3 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

13. Vrezat’

"Vrezat" is a particularly aggressive term deriving from both the word for "to cut" and the slang term for "to punch straight in the goddamn face." It implies a quick, purposeful intake of a large doze regardless of circumstances and consequences. A cavalry attack of drinking. pic.twitter.com/6PiAB9P4ck — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

14. Razdavit’

"Razdavit" ("to squish one") can only be applied to an entire bottle of hard liquor. One can't be said to "razdavit" a glass or a bottle of beer (what are we, Americans, to get drunk on fizzy stuff?), it's rather a decisive triumph of our glorious forces over the impossible odds. pic.twitter.com/Q4mRUG7wZ8 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

15. Vzdrognut’

"Vzdrognut" ("to shudder") is a more esoteric term, which usually implies a ritualistic drink on a specific occasion that traditionally calls for one (saying goodbye to a friend, saying hello to a neighbor or... I don't know... Tuesday?). It carries a real "ain't no thing" vibe. pic.twitter.com/g6eWOAUULc — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

16. Tyapnut’

"Tyapnut" ("to hack one") and "deryabnut" ("to bang one") have the same basic meaning as "vrezat" in that a quick, decisive, cavalier action is implied, but both sound amicable and less aggressive. Again, a rather humorous attitude to the idea of getting seriously wasted is shown pic.twitter.com/siwdIq7wst — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

17. Ostogrammit’sya

"Ostogrammitsya" is a real triumph of literary Russian as it's literally means "to anoint oneself with (or "to avail oneself of") 100 grams." If you ever use this phrase, you let everyone know that you are involved in a sacred ritual of Russianness and not some slovenly vice. pic.twitter.com/feCuZKa8nA — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

18. Khryuknut’

On the opposite end of the spectrum of respectability is "khryuknut" which literally means "to oink." It's obvious that a person who does this cannot hold his liquor and will be reduced to the Orwellian vision of the Soviet society in a matter of minutes. For shame, comrade! pic.twitter.com/djcwad3AXR — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

19. Obmyt’

The term "obmyt" ("to wash something off") has an extremely specific meaning. It means "to have a ritualistic drink in order to celebrate a major purchase, thus making such purchase lucky and durable." Usually reserved for cars, an action Russians see absolutely no irony in. pic.twitter.com/DHjJs7RwRD — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

20. Uiti v zapoy

... Which is "uiti v zapoy", a phrase that literally means "to go away into the vortex of drinking." And yes, it has both the escapist and the morbid connotations at the same time. A "zapoy" is often translated as "binge" into English, but it's not entirely correct... — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

A real zapoy is a condition of continuous drinking over a period of several days or, often, weeks and even months. A zapoy is when an alcoholic falls off the wagon, but it implies a continuous, uninterrupted state of being drunk with no other activities in between. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

A real zapoy is a condition of continuous drinking over a period of several days or, often, weeks and even months. A zapoy is when an alcoholic falls off the wagon, but it implies a continuous, uninterrupted state of being drunk with no other activities in between. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

"He is in a zapoy" is sometimes regarded as a legitimate excuse for being away from work. People who get in and out of zapoys will often drink very little or none at all in between. They are referred to as "zapoyny" drunks...

There is more but I am tired. As are you, probably. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

After listing the above 20 phrases, the author of the thread realized he was not even 20% into the list of the terms he had compiled in advance (possibly when drunk!).

Holy molly, I have just realized I am not even 20% into my list! I won't even get to the different stages of drunkenness, which are more detailed than the periodic table.

The glory of the Russian language is boundless. I think, I will wrap this up now with the tour de force... — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 11, 2019

Yet, happy twitter users eagerly picked the thread up and continued posting other variations that you can read here.

Click here to learn if Russia really is the world’s heaviest-drinking country.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.