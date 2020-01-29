This Russian lady is officially the most beautiful Grandma of Europe (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Yekaterina Yegina
Can you believe she is 50 and has a grandkid? No, really!

Yekaterina Yegina, 50, won the title of ‘Mrs. Grandma Europe’ at an international beauty pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria at the end of January.

Yekaterina Yegina

She competed with 30 other ladies from different countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Ukraine, Estonia, India and many more: according to the ‘Mrs. Grandmama Universe’ contest’s terms, participants must be over 40.

Yekaterina Yegina

But it was the Russian contestant who won the hearts of the jury with a jazz song performance and her national dress costume. And, of course, with her fantastic shape!

Yekaterina Yegina

Yekaterina lives in Ryazan (about 200 km; 125 mi. south of Moscow) and manages a healthy food delivery system.

Yekaterina Yegina

She is the mother of two kids and the grandmother of one grandkid.

Yekaterina Yegina

Yekaterina likes to travel and shares lots of photos from various beaches.

Yekaterina Yegina

And unlike the traditional babushka, she spends her free time in the gym and on the bike.

Yekaterina Yegina

And the result is amazing! Still can’t believe she is 50, can you?

Yekaterina Yegina

