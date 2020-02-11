Coronavirus triggers a wave of pranks in Russia

Moscow Metro has filed a complaint to the police asking it to investigate an incident involving pranksters who filmed a prank about commuters’ reactions to sick Asian people and men in protective hazmat suits.

The coronavirus outbreak triggered a wave of “social experiments”, as Russian bloggers like to call their prank videos. And of course, the pranksters divided public opinion: while some criticize the videos as foolish and exploitative, others find them funny.

Whose side are you on?

